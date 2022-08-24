Algeria Detains Ex-Premier Noureddine Bedoui on Corruption Charges

An Algerian court has decided to arrest the country's ex-prime minister Noureddine Bedoui on corruption charges. Bedoui has severed as Algeria's PM from 11 March 2019 to 19 December 2019.

Noureddine Bedoui is the third prime minister facing corruption charges under the rule of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika; earlier, Ahmad Ouyahia and fellow ex-premier Abdelmalek Sellal were sentenced to a long prison term prison on similar charges.

Former Algerian Prime Minister #Noureddine_Bedoui has been placed in temporary detention on suspicion of complicity in a corruption case dating back to his tenure as Wali of #Constantine.#Algeria pic.twitter.com/Bth5q1NORW — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) August 23, 2022

The 62-year-old Bedoui was placed under temporary detention after the judge removed an earlier sentence of placing Noureddine under court supervision and confiscated his passport, Alarabiya reported.

Before becoming prime minister in 2019, Noureddine Bedoui severed as Interior Minister for about four years and was prime minister for nine months before announcing the dissolution of the government following mass protests that also forced former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign.

Noureddine Bedoui, premier ministre sous Bouteflika a été incarcéré pour corruption.



Il rejoint deux autres chefs de gouvernement (Ouyahia et Sellal).



Entre temps, Akhnouche, une fortune de 2,2 milliards d'Euros est désigné comme premier ministre par le régime #marocain. pic.twitter.com/om06LNL8Fu — Alaph (@Alaph16) August 23, 2022

Former Algerian prime minister Badawi is being pursued on charges of corruption, mismanagement, and violating the laws of public procurement which dates back to the time he was the wali (governor) of Constantine. The decision to arrest Bedoui concerns a corruption case related to the distribution of deals during the 2016 Arab Capital of Culture demonstration.