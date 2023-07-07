Algeria supports Jenin's reconstruction with $30m

ALBAWABA - In response to the recent devastating attacks by Israeli occupying forces on the city of Jenin in the West Bank, Algeria has announced its commitment to providing a financial aid package of $30 million towards the reconstruction efforts.

According to the Algerian official news agency APS, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made the decision to extend this significant financial contribution, aiming to facilitate the rebuilding process in the aftermath of the assault unleashed by the Zionist occupation forces.

The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, expressed deep appreciation and conveyed gratitude to President Tebboune, his government, and the Algerian people for their generous support during this challenging time.

The attacks, which began on July 3rd and endured for approximately 48 hours, inflicted substantial damage and widespread destruction throughout the occupied city of Jenin. Tragically, the violence claimed the lives of 12 Palestinians, including 4 children, while leaving around 120 individuals injured, with 20 in critical condition.

Algeria's substantial financial assistance reflects its steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and alleviating the suffering of the affected population. The country's contribution will play a crucial role in facilitating the recovery and reconstruction efforts in Jenin, bolstering the resilience and hope of its inhabitants.

The international community continues to closely monitor the situation, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the underlying issues and promoting a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The focus remains on providing essential aid, restoring infrastructure, and ensuring the well-being and safety of the affected communities as they strive to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of this tragic event.