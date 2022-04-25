  1. Home
  3. Anti-Macron Protesters Clash With Police After French Elections

Published April 25th, 2022 - 06:42 GMT
A protester gestures in front of riot mobile gendarmes in Nantes on April 24, 2022, during a rally following the results of the French presidential elections. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Paris shortly after Emmanuel Macron won a second term as France’s president Sunday.

The anti-Macron protesters, who call themselves “anti-fascist,” clashed with police in central Republic Square.

French riot police used tear gas and charged the protesters to disperse the groups.

Similar protests took place in the western cities of Rennes and Nantes in the evening hours, despite a ban by local authorities.

Around 250 protesters burned rubbish bins on streets and were dispersed by police with tear gas in Rennes.

Exit polls after the run-off election between Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen indicated a clear win for the incumbent president with 58.2% against 41.8% for Le Pen.

 

