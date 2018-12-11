Armed Police Arrest Man Shouting 'Coming for you Politicians' in UK Parliament

The man was later pinned down to the ground while armed officers surrounded him, with one pointing a gun at his head. (AFP/File)

Armed police Tasered an intruder and pinned him to the ground after he entered the grounds of Parliament this morning.

The man was bundled to the cobbles just inside Carriage Gates, not far from where Westminster terror attack Khalid Masood murdered PC Keith Palmer last year.

The man, who was said to be in his 20s, was seen being held in a police box.

He was heard shouting 'coming for you politicians' before he was placed in a police van and then driven away, The Independent reported.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related.

'Stop. Get down,' police shouted, the Reuters photographer said.

Reuters pictures showed armed police using a stun gun on the man on the cobbled forecourt inside the British parliament's main Carriage Gates.

The man was later handcuffed as police pointed a gun at the man's head.

Dramatic photos showed the suspect with his face down on the ground while one armed officer points a gun at his head.

Another officer armed with a baton guarded the man and another policeman fired the Taser.

A clear plastic bag containing a pair of trainers could be seen on the ground nearby.

An eyewitness said: 'I saw a guy fall to the floor and on on the floor surrounded by armed officers. He was shouting something.

'He had been Tasered, you could see the wires. I did not hear the police shouting anything, but that could be because of all the commotion.

The witness added: 'They handcuffed him and got him to his feet, then unzipped his jacket to see if he had anything hidden on him

'Everybody was just watching, surprised that something like this was happening.

'Two armed police cars, BMW X5s turned up and armed police came out of the grounds and told us to get back. They then set up cordons around the entrance.'

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: 'A man was detained and arrested by Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site, at around 11.55am on Tuesday, 11 December.

'A Taser was deployed. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.'

