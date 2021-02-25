Armenian Coup? The Armed Forces Call on Premier Nikol Pashinyan to Resign

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that an announcement by the armed forces calling for him to resign amounted to an attempted military coup and he called on his supporters to gather in the center of the capital Yerevan.

Pashinyan has fired the head of the general staff of the armed forces, Interfax added.

JUST IN: Armenia's Prime Minister condemns what he calls a coup attempt, after the military called for his resignation. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 25, 2021

The prime minister has faced protests and calls to resign after what his critics say was the disastrous handling of a bloody six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year.

This article has been adapted from its original source.