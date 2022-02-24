  1. Home
  3. Army Forces Destroy Five Russian Jets in Ukraine

Ukrainian army announced shooting down five Russian jets and a helicopter inside its airspace on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, Russian jets have been conducting attacks on Lviv city, eastern Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that Putin announced an invasion against his country. He urged the world to help in stopping Russia confirming that Ukraine will aggressively respond to the attacks and defend itself.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to carry on a "special military operation" in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

