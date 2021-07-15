Australia Imposes Melbourne Lockdown Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Australia has announced a lockdown starting tomorrow in its two largest cities, Melbourne and Sydney, due to rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

BREAKING: Australian city of Melbourne to be put on coronavirus lockdown - ABC — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) July 15, 2021

Authorities have imposed quick restrictions amid fear of growing infections of the new Delta Variant.



According to Australian authorities, dozens of virus-exposed locations including malls, transportation places and a sporting club were named as an active areas for the virus.

Mandatory mask imposed indoors in Victoria's more than 6 million residents.

Lockdown in Sydney began on June 26 as cases passed 900 and set to be lifted July 30th.