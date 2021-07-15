  1. Home
  3. Australia Imposes Melbourne Lockdown Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Published July 15th, 2021 - 06:56 GMT
Australia has imposed a lockdown on Melbourne amid rising covid-19 cases
A health worker is pictured behind police lines near the entrance to a Sydney apartment block after it was placed under strict lockdown, with residents barred from leaving, in the Bondi neighbourhood of Sydney on July 13, 2021, as authorities stepped up efforts to curb a fast-growing coronavirus outbreak. Andrew LEESON / AFP

Australia has announced a lockdown starting tomorrow in its two largest cities, Melbourne and Sydney, due to rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

Australia Launches Fear Campaigns to Fight COVID

Authorities have imposed quick restrictions amid fear of growing infections of the new Delta Variant.


According to Australian authorities, dozens of virus-exposed locations including malls, transportation places and a sporting club were named as an active areas for the virus.

Mandatory mask imposed indoors in Victoria's more than 6 million residents.

Lockdown in Sydney began on June 26 as cases passed 900 and set to be lifted July 30th.

