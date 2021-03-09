Baghdad Explosions: 1 Dead, 30 Injured in Terror Attack

At least a woman has been killed and 30 other people sustained injuries after an explosion hit an area near the al-Aimmah bridge north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi sources.

The Iraqi security media cell said security forces are investigating the incident that happened on Monday evening.

Terrorist attack in Kazmain the city of Imam Musa Kazim a.s near Aimma bridge in Baghdad. Terrorists targeted the mourning Pilgrims who're in Baghdad to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Kazim a.s 💔

May Allah Protect all the Zaireen❤ pic.twitter.com/EVMEtlxrJc — Syeda kainat Bukhari 💫🦋 (@Skainatbukhari) March 9, 2021

The explosion was caused by two hand grenades that detonated in a garbage dump near the bridge, sources said.

The Iraqi news website Al-Ma’aloumah says the explosion struck the path used by Shia pilgrims to visit the holy shrine of their seventh imam, Musa al-Kadhim, whose martyrdom anniversary falls on March 9 this year, in al-Kadhimiya region.

Iraq's intelligence agency said it had arrested three members of a terror cell earlier in the day who were planning a suicide attack on pilgrims of Imam al-Kadhim.

Baghdad's Operation Command said the pilgrims will continue their annual march to the mosque.

BREAKING: Reports of Grenade attack in Baghdad, Iraq - Security forces rushing to the scene pic.twitter.com/lFETVGfJlg — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 8, 2021

A few hours after the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi also visited the scene of the explosion.

The Monday explosion came the same day Pope Francis left Baghdad after a historic three-day visit to Iraq.

This article has been adapted from its original source.