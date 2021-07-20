Baghdad Market Blast Kills 30 on Eid al-Adha Eve

  1. Home
Published July 20th, 2021 - 05:06 GMT
Iraqis light candles at the site of the explosion in a popular market in the mostly Shiite neighbourhood of Sadr City, east of Baghdad, on July 19, 2021. An explosion tore through the busy Baghdad market today killing at least 28 and wounding more than 50, in what Iraq says was a "terror attack" by an apparent suicide bomber. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP
Blast took place in al-Wuhaylat public market, Sadr City district during rush hour on eve of Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha

Blast hit the Iraqi capital Baghdad leaving at least 30 killed, while the number of people injured in the incident rose 60 on Monday on the evening of Muslims' Eid al-Adha. 

The blast took place in the al-Wuhaylat public market, Sadr City district during rush hour, an official from Baghdad Health Directorate said.

Iraqi authorities are continuing their search and rescue efforts, and it is feared that the number of dead and injured could increase.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered the authorities to initiate an investigation, and bring the perpetrators to account.


"They do not want the people to rejoice, even for a moment," President Barham Salih said on Twitter. "We will not rest until we uproot the hateful and cowardly terrorism, and it is certain that the will of the Iraqis is beyond their criminality and villainy. Mercy to the martyrs, and healing to the wounded."

Large bomb attacks in Baghdad have slowed since the Daesh/ISIS terror group was defeated in 2017. Attacks, however, persist.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

