Bahrain Reports 24 Covid-19 Deaths as Virus Cases Surge

Published May 25th, 2021 - 06:34 GMT
New travel restrictions announced as new daily cases above 3,000

Bahrain announced on Monday 24 deaths from COVID-19 - the highest figure since the pandemic began.

The number of cases in the kingdom has increased sharply during May, with 3,177 new infections reported on Sunday.

The latest victims were aged between 33 and 72 and included both expatriates and Bahraini nationals.

The kingdom has announced a number of measures to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.


Travelers from “red-list” countries including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were banned from entering the country from Monday. Citizens and residents are exempt but need to present a PCR test before travel and quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Quarantine was also reintroduced for arrivals from all other countries if the traveler has not been vaccinated.

Last week, the kingdom introduced restrictions for public places for those who have not been vaccinated.

The increase in cases has been blamed on large gatherings during Ramadan and Eid.

Tags:Bahraincoronavirusvaccine

