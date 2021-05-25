Bahrain Reports 24 Covid-19 Deaths as Virus Cases Surge

Bahrain announced on Monday 24 deaths from COVID-19 - the highest figure since the pandemic began.

The number of cases in the kingdom has increased sharply during May, with 3,177 new infections reported on Sunday.

The #COVID19 situation in #Bahrain is getting worse, with rumors that the regime isn’t releasing the actual figures of cases and deaths - within four hours 21 people were announced dead.

Huge risk for political prisoners if the new strain reaches them, including my father https://t.co/CAwXuKCi3H — Maryam Alkhawaja (@MARYAMALKHAWAJA) May 24, 2021

The latest victims were aged between 33 and 72 and included both expatriates and Bahraini nationals.

The kingdom has announced a number of measures to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.



Travelers from “red-list” countries including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were banned from entering the country from Monday. Citizens and residents are exempt but need to present a PCR test before travel and quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Quarantine was also reintroduced for arrivals from all other countries if the traveler has not been vaccinated.

Last week, the kingdom introduced restrictions for public places for those who have not been vaccinated.

The increase in cases has been blamed on large gatherings during Ramadan and Eid.

