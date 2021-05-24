Have We Just Unlocked the Mystery of COVID-19 Origins?

  1. Home
Published May 24th, 2021 - 07:42 GMT
China Wuhan on the map
The virus was officially reported in China in December 2019. (Shutterstock: Checkin)

Ever since the COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the world, being announced a pandemic that has invaded every country on earth, infecting and killing millions of people, theories about the virus's origins have stirred controversy.

Even though China's official storyline tells the world that the virus was first traced in the wet market of Wuhan in December 2019, other reports suggesting that it may have originated in a science lab are still getting people perplexed.

A recent report by Wall Street Journal has highlighted the possibility of the novel coronavirus coming out of a Wuhan lab in November 2019, as the newspaper used undisclosed US intelligence data that tracked at least three cases of researchers in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) who got "so sick during that time that they sought hospitalization."

Despite the report not necessarily suggesting that the virus was manufactured in the lab, online people have widely shared the news in shock.

So far, COVID-19 has infected 167 million people worldwide, killing at least 3.46 million, according to figures provided by the World Health Organization. Yet, China has recorded one of the fewest numbers of cases compared to its huge population count, triggering questions over whether or not it took advantage of information connected to the virus, ones that are not available for the rest of the world.

Since last November, a number of pharmaceutical companies have announced developing effective vaccines to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Vaccination programs have been rolled out in most countries around the world, promising an end to the global crisis.

However, the pace at which vaccines have been developed has caused millions of people around the world to be skeptical about them, especially in terms of side effects. Meanwhile, social media networks have been reported to block any anti-vaccine views including factual truths connected to their side effects.

