Belarus receives nuclear weapons from Russia

ALBAWABA - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that his country had started to receive nuclear weapons from Russia.

In a talk with reporters on Russian state TV reporters, Lukashenko added that some of the nuclear weapons are "three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945," Sky News reported.

During an interview, he said: "We have missiles and bombs that we have received from Russia."

Belarus is known to be a good ally to Russia and one of the biggest supporters of Putin's war in Ukraine that began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced sending nuclear weapons to Belarus as the war is still ongoing in Ukraine.