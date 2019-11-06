Benny Gantz Accuses Netanyahu of Putting His Own Interest Before Israel's Future

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz lashed out at incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Twitter as prospects for a unity government dwindles.

Accusing Netanyahu of putting his own interest before the future of Israel, Gantz said Netanyahu "isn't willing to give up his immunity" at the expense of the country's stability.

"Netanyahu isn't willing to give up his bloc. Netanyahu isn’t willing to give up his immunity," Gantz tweeted. "Netanyahu isn't willing to discuss the basic guidelines for a unity government."

"Netanyahu wants to drag Israel to a third election," he added. "I will do everything to prevent that. I will do everything to form a government."





His tweet comes amid speculations that Israel is heading for its third general election.

On Monday, a senior political source told Israel Hayom he chances of establishing a unity government are almost nil, with Netanyahu's legal battle with corruption charges being the main obstacle when trying to form the unity government.

"The unity government is dead and Israel is on its way to a third election," the official is quoted as saying.

Following the deadlocked elections on 17 September, Netanyahu had tried to form a coalition, but finally gave up on 21 October - his second such failure this year.

Netanyahu's Likud has been seeking to negotiate based on a compromises set out by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that takes into account the possibility the premier will be indicted for corruption in the coming weeks.

It could see him remain prime minister for now, but step aside at some point later as he combats the charges.

