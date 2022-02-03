Biden in Press Conference: ISIS Leader Blew Himself Up

President Biden said in a press conference discussing the details of a U.S. operation in Syria to apprehend ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi on Feb. 3, 2022, that the ISIS leader blew himself up.

"As our troops approached to capture the terrorist, in a final act of desperate cowardice, with no regard of the lives of his own family or others in the building, he chose to blow himself up not just with a vest," President Biden said, "but to blow up that third floor rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed, taking several members of his family with him just as his predecessor did."

And while no U.S. casualties were reported, and President Biden said he directed the Department of Defense to take every precaution to minimize civilian casualties, reports of civilian deaths continue to rise as more information of the aftermath becomes available.

The White Helmets, officially known as Syria Civil Defence, reported that 13 people were killed during the operation including six children and four women.

مقتل 13 شخصاً على الأقل، بينهم 6 أطفال و4 نساء، بقصف واشتباكات جرت عقب إنزال جوي لقوات أمريكية، بعد منتصف الليل (الخميس 3 شباط)، استهدف منزلاً في منطقة أطمة على الحدود السورية - التركية في ريف #إدلب الشمالي. pic.twitter.com/hw7DXdyY34 — الدفاع المدني السوري (@SyriaCivilDefe) February 3, 2022

President Biden said, "Knowing that this terrorist had chosen to surround himself with families, including children, we made a choice to pursue a Special Forces raid at a much greater risk to our own people rather than targeting him with an airstrike."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that U.S. helicopters transported personnel into position, then statements in Arabic were blasted from loudspeakers mounted to the helicopters warning women and children in the area to evacuate.

Later in the night fighting broke out as U.S. soldiers and air support fired on houses in the Syrian town Atimah while ISIS members fired back with rocket-propelled grenades and other arms.

Video recordings posted on Twitter around 2 a.m. show the fighting raging in the distance.

Alleged footage of a US helicopter firing in the area of Atmeh tonight. Target is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/ogJwsOIXK4 — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) February 2, 2022

President Biden did not answer any questions from reporters during the press conference, and he left with a stern warning.

He said, "Last night's operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield and it sent a strong message to terrorists around the world: we will come after you and find you."