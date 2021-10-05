Biden Shows Full Support For The NATO Agenda

  1. Home
Published October 5th, 2021 - 11:06 GMT
US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) talk at a memorial for the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States after a summit June 14, 2021, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski
Biden reaffirms his administration's 'full support for the NATO agenda' in meeting with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

US President Joe Biden met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday where he spoke about the country's strong support for NATO.

Biden emphasized "the importance of bolstering deterrence and defense against strategic competitors and transnational threats," the White House said in a statement following the conclusion of the meeting.

"President Biden also conveyed our full support for the NATO agenda agreed by leaders in June, including ensuring the Alliance is fully equipped and resourced to address the modern threat environment, and developing a new Strategic Concept," it said.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also met with Stoltenberg, but the White House did not provide details of that discussion.


Stoltenberg also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and spoke by telephone with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to his office. Blinken is currently on foreign travel to Paris.

"The NATO Secretary General said the Alliance continues to adapt to a more unpredictable world, where great power competition is rising, along with cyber threats, terrorism, and the security impact of climate change," NATO said in a statement.

Stoltenberg will next meet with lawmakers in Congress on Tuesday, and will participate in an event hosted by the Brookings Institute and Georgetown University.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

