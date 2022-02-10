Biden Stresses Support With Saudi King Over Houthi Attacks

U.S. President Joe Biden had a telephone call with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud in which they discussed a range of issues, including Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

The White House said the two leaders spoke about regional developments and issues of mutual concern as well as matters about the Middle East region and Europe.

"The President underscored the U.S. commitment to support Saudi Arabia in the defense of its people and territory from these attacks and full support for UN-led efforts to end the war in Yemen," it said in a statement.

Inbox: Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/ncgUfZx3VA — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) February 25, 2021

"The President noted his commitment to ensuring that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon and briefed the King on ongoing multilateral talks to reestablish constraints on Iran’s nuclear program.

“The two leaders also agreed that their teams would remain closely coordinated over the coming weeks and months.

"Both leaders further reiterated the United States’ and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies," it said.

Houthi rebels have escalated drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks, saying the attacks were in response to the coalition assault on Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Houthis since 2015, one year after the Iran-aligned rebels overran much of Yemen, including Sanaa.

The seven-year conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

More than 13 million are in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.