Biden Voices Support For Israelis After Deadly Stampede

US President Joe Biden voiced solidarity with the people of Israel on Friday after a stampede at an Orthodox religious ceremony left dozens dead.

"The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron," Biden said in a statement, noting he spoke with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu directly earlier in the day.

I am saddened and devastated to hear about the deaths of 45 #Israel|i citizens during a religious ceremony on Mount #Meron. I want to express my sincerest condolences to the families & loved ones of the victims, and the 🇮🇱 people; and wish the speediest recovery to those injured. pic.twitter.com/ZeXOf470PM — Jala Ahmadova (@JalaAhmadova) April 30, 2021

"The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking," he said. "Our prayers are with those who were injured and all those who lost loved ones. May their memories be a blessing."



The Biden administration is currently working to confirm if any Americans lost their lives in the stampede that killed at least 45 people and left another 103 victims injured.

Netanyahu described the tragedy that occurred during the Lag B'Omer holiday as "one of the most painful tragedies in the history of the country" which witnessed "heartbreaking scenes" with children among the dead.

I was saddened by the news that many people lost their lives as a result of a stampede during a religious festival ceremony on Mount Meron in northern Israel.

I extend my condolences to the families of the victims & to the people and the Government of Israel. 🇺🇳🤝🇮🇱 — Volkan BOZKIR (@volkan_bozkir) April 30, 2021

Israeli police have launched an investigation into the incident.

