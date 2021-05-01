  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Biden Voices Support For Israelis After Deadly Stampede

Biden Voices Support For Israelis After Deadly Stampede

Published May 1st, 2021 - 04:21 GMT
Stampede at Orthodox religious ceremony kills at least 45 people
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in a funeral ceremony in Jerusalem for a victim of an overnight stampede during a religious gathering in northern Israel, on April 30, 2021. A massive stampede at a densely packed Jewish pilgrimage site killed at least 44 people in Israel, blackening the country's largest COVID-era gathering. Menahem KAHANA / AFP
Highlights
'The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking,' US president says after stamped kills dozens

US President Joe Biden voiced solidarity with the people of Israel on Friday after a stampede at an Orthodox religious ceremony left dozens dead.

Also ReadStampede Kills 44 People at Religious Festival in IsraelStampede Kills 44 People at Religious Festival in Israel

"The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron," Biden said in a statement, noting he spoke with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu directly earlier in the day.

"The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking," he said. "Our prayers are with those who were injured and all those who lost loved ones. May their memories be a blessing."


The Biden administration is currently working to confirm if any Americans lost their lives in the stampede that killed at least 45 people and left another 103 victims injured.

Netanyahu described the tragedy that occurred during the Lag B'Omer holiday as "one of the most painful tragedies in the history of the country" which witnessed "heartbreaking scenes" with children among the dead.

Also ReadStampede Kills 44 People at Religious Festival in IsraelMapping Apartheid: Negev Desert Bedouins are Invisible on Israeli Maps

Israeli police have launched an investigation into the incident.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Joe BidenIsraelinvestigationPoliceOrthodox religiousUSMount MeronBenjamin Netanyahu

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...