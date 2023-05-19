Sudan's Burhan dismisses Hemedti of his position

ALBAWABA - Sudan's Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree relieving Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo of his position as his deputy in the Council, as of today, May 19, Asharq News reported.

According to some media outlets, Burhan appointed SPLM-N commander Malik Agar in his place.

Fighting in Sudan erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.