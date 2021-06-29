US's Blinken Discusses Iran, Gaza with Israel's Yair Lapid

  1. Home
Published June 29th, 2021 - 06:54 GMT
US Secretary of State has met the new Israeli Foreign minister in Rome.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding his plane at Ciampino Airport in Rome to travel to Bari, Italy, on June 28, 2021, as part of Blinken's week long trip in Europe. Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday, in the US’ first face-to-face meeting with the freshly installed government.

Lapid is flying to Rome to see Blinken, who arrives in Italy on Sunday on a three-nation tour of Europe.

The meeting comes as President Joe Biden’s administration moves ahead with fresh talks on reviving a 2015 accord with Iran – strongly opposed by Israel – in which Tehran drastically scaled back nuclear work in return for promises of sanctions relief.


Biden and Blinken are also eager to preserve a fragile ceasefire that took effect on May 21 between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, after Israel’s 11-day assault on the besieged territory.

In his three days in Italy, Blinken on Monday will see Pope Francis, the pontiff’s first meeting with a high-ranking Biden administration official.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

