BREAKING: Knesset Votes for the Bennet-Lapid Government

Highlights
The Knesset voted 60-59 to the Bennet-Lapid government. Netanyahu is leaving office and heading to the opposition after 4,458 consecutive days. His record breaking term is officially over.
Earlier Bennet presented his new government's ministers and guidelines in an address to the Knesset. The address was met with a wave of protests from Smotrich and other MKs.
