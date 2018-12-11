Bombing of Afghan Intelligence Agency in Kabul Leaves 4 Dead, 6 Injured

The aftermath of a blast in the Afghan capital Kabul on November 29, 2018 (Photo by AFP)

Four people are killed when a bomb attack targeted members of Afghanistan’s main intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul.

Six more were wounded after the attacker detonated an explosive load in the Paghman district in western Kabul, which hit a convoy of Afghan forces with the National Directorate for Security (NDS).

“It is still not clear whether the attacker was on foot or driving a vehicle,” the spokesman said.

Another security official requesting anonymity said the assailant had used a car bomb to target the convoy.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault.

The early morning attack in Kabul came just hours after an overnight assault on a checkpoint in Arghistan District of the southern province of Kandahar by the Taliban that killed at least eight Afghan police officers, according to the provincial media office.

“The fighting lasted several hours, eleven Taliban were also killed,” the office added.

Afghan security personnel have suffered numerous casualties in attacks both by the local Taliban militant group and the Takfiri Daesh terror group.

President Ashraf Ghani said in November that nearly 30,000 Afghan soldiers and police officers have been killed since 2015, when Daesh first emerged in the country.

Back in April, two blasts hit the city -- one near the NDS headquarters – killing at least 25 people.

Afghanistan has been gripped by insecurity since the US and its allies invaded the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror in 2001.

Many parts of the country remain plagued by militancy despite the presence of foreign troops.

