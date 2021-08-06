Brazil's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 560,000

Brazilian health ministry reported over 560,000 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday after the country saw 1,099 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Led by Brazil, COVID-19 cases up in Latin American countries https://t.co/OAvv1O4FOw pic.twitter.com/Scnb4SuTIW — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) August 4, 2021

The number of confirmed cases topped 20 million with 40,054 new infections, according to Health Ministry data.



The Latin American country, with a population of over 214 million, has the second-highest death toll after the US and ranks third in terms of the number of cases reported.

Protesters in Brazil set fire to a statue of Manuel de Borba Gato as part of larger demonstrations against rightwing President Jair Bolsonaro's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/SZ20NNesbs — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 1, 2021

While over 146 million people in the country have received at least one dose of a vaccine, the number of cases reported per day continues to rise.