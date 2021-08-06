  1. Home
  3. Brazil's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 560,000

Published August 6th, 2021 - 05:29 GMT
COVID-19 related deaths in Brazil hit more than 560,000
For the first time in Brazil, in more than seven months, the daily average of deaths from Covid-19 fell below 1,000 on August 31, 2021, thanks to advances in vaccination. Mauro Pimentel / AFP
Latin American country reports 1,099 fatalities from virus in past 24 hours

Brazilian health ministry reported over 560,000 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday after the country saw 1,099 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases topped 20 million with 40,054 new infections, according to Health Ministry data.


The Latin American country, with a population of over 214 million, has the second-highest death toll after the US and ranks third in terms of the number of cases reported.

While over 146 million people in the country have received at least one dose of a vaccine, the number of cases reported per day continues to rise.

