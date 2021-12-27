Breaking: Rife Protests Outside Baghdad's 'Green Zone'

  1. Home
Published December 27th, 2021 - 07:24 GMT
Protests outside Baghdad's Green Zone
Protests outside Baghdad's Green Zone. (Twitter: @Twelver313)

ALBAWABA - Mass protests in Baghdad. It is breaking news being covered on the social media with pictures, videos and posts. 

Demonstrators are gathering outside the capital's so-called 'Green Zone' in protest at the last Iraqi elections. Protesters are carrying banners calling for the return of their alleged stolen votes in a claimed electoral fraud.

Reports suggest that all roads leading up to the "Green Zone", the center of the Iraqi government have been blocked by security forces. Hundred of protesters can be seen in a chaotic-mingling-like situation with soldiers.

Protests outside Baghdad's Green Zone

It is being reported that minor clashes are taking place in front of the Green Zone Gate, between protestors & #iraq forces. A US helicopter can be discerned hovering over the Green Zone. 

