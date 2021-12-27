Breaking: Rife Protests Outside Baghdad's 'Green Zone'

ALBAWABA - Mass protests in Baghdad. It is breaking news being covered on the social media with pictures, videos and posts.

BREAKING

Report says all roads leading up to center of #Iraqi capital i.e Green Zone have been blockaded by security Forces. Minor clashes taking place in front of the Green Zone Gate, between protestors & #iraq forces. US Helicopter movement over the Green zone,#Baghdad pic.twitter.com/nVXREz2SPZ — CyberÖsint🛡️ (@Kaala_Nag) December 27, 2021

Demonstrators are gathering outside the capital's so-called 'Green Zone' in protest at the last Iraqi elections. Protesters are carrying banners calling for the return of their alleged stolen votes in a claimed electoral fraud.

🚨 Massive protests in Baghdad right now as demonstrators gather outside the Green Zone carrying banners calling for the return of their stolen votes due to electoral fraud. pic.twitter.com/xrg6gTMhGI — ابو سجاد الكربلائي | HST 🇮🇶 (@Twelver313) December 27, 2021

Reports suggest that all roads leading up to the "Green Zone", the center of the Iraqi government have been blocked by security forces. Hundred of protesters can be seen in a chaotic-mingling-like situation with soldiers.

It is being reported that minor clashes are taking place in front of the Green Zone Gate, between protestors & #iraq forces. A US helicopter can be discerned hovering over the Green Zone.