BREAKING: Turkey and Russia extend Black Sea grain corridor agreement

ALBAWABA - Turkey and Russia extend black sea grain corridor agreement, aiming to support underdeveloped nations



In a significant development, Turkey and Russia have agreed to extend the Black Sea Grain Corridor, aiming to address the problems of underdeveloped African countries. President Erdogan and President Putin are set to discuss the details during Putin's visit to Turkey in August.This extension reflects the joint efforts of Turkey to support impoverished nations through agricultural cooperation.



This extended agreement holds great promise in alleviating food security concerns and fostering economic development in underprivileged communities. It is anticipated to create employment opportunities, improve livelihoods, and contribute to regional stability.