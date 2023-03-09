Russia to renew grain deal with UN

ALBAWABA - Russia revealed its intention to discuss renewing its Ukraine grain deal with the United Nations.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a Russian delegation is expected to discuss the renewal of the grain deal in Geneva on Monday.

Ukraine, #UN call for extension of Black Sea grain export deal https://t.co/OYVtbUFdQa — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) March 9, 2023

Zakharova stated: "The next rounds of consultations are scheduled for March 13 in Geneva. The Russian interdepartmental delegation will take part... The deal will be discussed."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the UN secretary-general António Guterres called for the extension of a vital deal allowing Russian and Ukrainian wheat and fertilisers to be exported through the Black Sea.