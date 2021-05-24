Britain: BLM Activist in a Critical Condition After Being Shot in The Head

A Black Lives Matter activist in the UK has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head, her political party said early Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head," the Taking The Initiative Party said on Facebook.

It added that Johnson, 27, a mother of three, was attacked in the early hours of Sunday following "numerous death threats"

Actively defending black people's rights, she is both a member of the Black Lives Matter movement and the Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee.

"Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones," the party added.

Police sought help from those who knew about the attack on Johnson.

"We all hope that this young woman will recover. Our investigation is at an early stage and an investigation is under way to determine the circumstances [of the attack]," detective chief inspector Jimi Tele said in a statement in the British press.

"This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries. Our thoughts are with her family, who are being provided with support at this terribly difficult time," Tele said.