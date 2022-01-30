British University Reinstate Palestinian Academic Despite Israeli Pressure

A UK-based Palestinian academic at Sheffield Hallam University has been reinstated in her teaching post, one week after she was suspended following a smear campaign by supporters of Israel, The New Arab reported.

Shahd Abusalama was suspended by the university when an anonymous complaint was made against her.

“I met with Sheffield Hallam HR today, accompanied by my @UCU representatives. The university admitted that there had been issues with the way my case has been dealt with and has reinstated my teaching with immediate effect,” Abusalama wrote on Twitter.

Shahd Abusalama's suspension appears to be a malicious attack on free speech. Serious threat to Muslims.@ShahdAbusalama must submit SARs to discover the identity of who made the complaint. She might a DEFAMATION case.@sheffhallamuni @nusuk @hallamunionhttps://t.co/zSVdTmtfGd — Luqman Khan Power concedes nothing without Demand (@luqmankhan555) January 30, 2022

Abusalama confirmed that she had still not seen the allegations made against her, nor has it been revealed who made them. Despite her position at the university being reinstated, an investigation against her continues.

Abusalama urged her supporters and opponents of the Israeli occupation to continue to pressure the university and protest Sheffield Hallam’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Shahd Abusalama - A British university has suspended a Palestinian graduate student from teaching amid a smear campaign by supporters of Israel.https://t.co/Q58fKPxLzD pic.twitter.com/JHujz8tP63 — BDS Austria | #ViennaVisitApartheid (@BdsAustria) January 30, 2022

“Demand that Sheffield Hallam University reviews its adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism that is designed to protect a racist settler-colonial state and distract from its crimes, and listen to the UCU and staff opposition,” the Palestinian activist wrote.

#ShahdAbusalama has been reinstated after the #Zionist machine's campaign of vilification failed but #SheffieldHallam University should never have suspended her for criticizing #ApartheidIsrael's pursuit of genocide in the first place... #InSupportOfShahd https://t.co/nmQpzwuExo — Pauline Park (@paulinepark) January 30, 2022

The adoption of the IHRA definition has become highly contentious, with it frequently being weaponized by Zionist groups to attack and silence pro-Palestine activists.

Abusalama has not yet accepted the university’s offer of reinstatement and said that they must change their policies so that in the future, academics are not subjected to attacks.

The israel lobby on both sides of the pond harass universities until they fire Palestinian (or pro Palestinian) educators. @ShahdAbusalama, from Gaza, is fearless, and super smart. She got reinstated! #InSupportOfShahd https://t.co/sVxrE2oiCx — annie fofani🇵🇸 (@anniefofani) January 30, 2022

Activists and supporters of Abusalama noted the similarities to the case of David Miller, a professor at Bristol University, who was accused of anti-semitism and fired from his job.

Two independent investigations commissioned by Bristol University cleared Miller of any anti-Jewish bigotry, but he was never reinstated in his position.

This article is reproduced from its original source.