Cairo hosts a Sudan's neighbors summit

ALBAWABA - Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Abu Zeid, announced the start of the preparatory session for the summit of Sudan's neighboring countries, with high-profile and senior officials attending.

The Egyptian presidency said in a statement that the summit aims to “develop effective mechanisms” with neighboring countries to resolve the conflict peacefully, in coordination with other regional and international efforts.

Upon the invitation of Egypt's Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, among the attendees will be South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Chad’s President Mahamat Idris Deby, chair of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed El Menfi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerk.

Sudanese media outlets reported that Sudan will be represented by the deputy chairman of the sovereign Council, Malik Akkar, and the minister-designate of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ali al-Sadiq.

In a statement, Sudanese Foreign Minister, Ali Al-Sadiq, said: "We look positively at the Egyptian initiative to discuss ways to end the conflict in Sudan, and we hope that this summit will achieve its goals in solving Sudan's problems,".

Cairo and Adis Ababa relations

According to the Egyptian presidency, and as the summit of Sudan's neighboring countries approaches, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met on Wednesday to discuss the Sudanese issue, bilateral relations, and Ethiopia's massive Blue Nile dam.

Conflict in Sudan

With the war entering its twelfth week, the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue their fight for power, the number of Sudanese people that suffered displacement exceeded the 2.8 mark, with 2.2 still within the country but had to leave their homes, and 615,000 were forced to flee Sudan to neighboring countries like Egypt and Chad.

According to the Preliminary Committee of the Sudan Doctors Syndicate, more than 3,000 were killed during the fights, and more than 6,000 have been injured.