California Gunman Kills 3, Injures 11 at Garlic Festival

A gunman killed three people and injured 11 others when he opened fire at a Northern California festival before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, about 30 miles southeast of San Jose and 70 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said officers shot and killed the shooter within a minute of receiving reports of gunfire at the festival.

"This is one of those press conferences you never want to give in your community," he said. "And it is the sort of nightmare you never want to live in reality but unfortunately we find ourselves in the circumstances we have to live in this today."

A 6-year-old boy was among the dead, his family said.

"It has to be someone really sick. Because shooting a kid ... It's a family event. I just hope there is justice," the boy's grandmother told KGO-TV.

Joy Alexiou, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clara County Public Health System, said 11 people received gunshot wounds and were transported to two hospitals.

Smithee said the shooter had some sort of rifle and had entered the festival grounds after cutting a hole in a fence that was accessed by a nearby creek. The motive behind the shooting was unknown, he said.

Authorities said they would give an update on the shooting early Monday.

Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco called it a "tragic and senseless crime."





"I want to express my extreme shock and sadness about what happened here today," he said.

President Donald Trump tweeted a warning for everyone in the area to stay safe.

"Law enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California," he said. "Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!"

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' San Francisco office said it is investigating.

"ATF sends our sincerest condolences to the victims, their families and friends and the entire Gilroy community," the bureau said Monday. "We will continue to work alongside our local, state and federal partners throughout the investigation."

The shooting occurred during the final day of the three-day annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, which began in 1979.

Smithee said a manhunt was underway for a possible second suspect, though that person's role wasn't known.

"We believe there was a second individual involved in some way, we just don't know in what way," he said during a press conference Sunday.

Video from the shooting shows people screaming as they try to hide under tables, behind tents and over fences.

"It was frightening. There was blood everywhere, it was a mess," eyewitness Miquita Price told CNN. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life."

This article has been adapted from its original source.