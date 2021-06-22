Can Berri’s Initiative on Govt Formation Save Lebanon?

  1. Home
Berri's initiative can help in government formation in the country.
Berri is confident that his initiative can easily help in government formation in the country.

Speaker Nabih Berri said his initiative to ease the government formation “still stands” despite the newly “fabricated" political tension aimed at foiling his move, Al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

Berri stresses that the initiative is the way out of the Lebanese crisis, and through forming a government that will start the rescue workshop, said the daily.

He believes everyone should know that shall his initiative fail “there would be no country,” referring to Lebanon’s extremely worsening economic and financial crisis amid a political paralysis.


Meanwhile, the political bureau of Berri’s AMAL Movement issued a statement on Monday after positions made by MP Jebran Bassil. The bureau expressed commitment to the Constitution and to the National Pact Accord that serve the country’s interest, stability and security.

Bassil had on Sunday said that Berri has not been an "impartial mediator" in his latest efforts to find a solution to the deadlock, urging Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to step in as a "friend" and "referee."

