Can Saudi Arabia Convince US to Remove Sudan from its Terror List?

Saudi Arabia is working to remove Sudan from the United States' list of state sponsors of terrorism, a Saudi foreign ministry tweet said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia is also working on initiating investments in Sudan and improving existing projects, the tweet said, adding that Sudan was seeking Saudi Arabia's support in international forums and wanted to provide an environment for investment and expand its agricultural sector.

The tweet followed a meeting in Riyadh between the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and head of Sudan's transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The King expressed wishes of further progress and prosperity in Sudan.





