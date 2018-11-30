Canada Imposes Sanctions on Khashoggi Murder Suspects

Jamal Khashoggi. (AFP)

Canada imposed sanctions Thursday on 17 Saudis it believes are complicit in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“The murder of Jamal Khashoggi is abhorrent and represents an unconscionable attack on the freedom of expression of all individuals,” Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement. “Canada continues to call for a credible and independent investigation.

“Those responsible for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder must be held to account and must face justice.”

But the list does not include Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials suspect of ordering the murder that took place in the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul.

The Washington Post columnist, who was often critical of the Saudi government, went to the consulate Oct. 2 and never re-emerged.

The U.S. government imposed sanctions on 17 Saudi officials earlier this month, alleging a 15-man execution team went to Turkey to carry out the killing.

The 17 are the same ones the Saudis have blamed and arrested for the killing.

The Saudi government changed its story on the murder, first denying it took place, then suggesting it was accidental and finally referring to it as a rogue operation.

Turkey has called for the extradition of the killers for trial in Turkey where the crime took place.

Meanwhile, the crown prince is in Argentina for the G20 Summit with Turkish, American and Canadian officials also in attendance.

He was met with protests in Buenos Aires and the summit is expected to create tensions between the prince and Western leaders.

A number of Western capitals are also calling for the Saudi Arabia to stop it war in Yemen. The summit starts Friday.

