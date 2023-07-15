Child allegedly abducted by PKK/YPG in Aleppo

ALBAWABA - In a distressing incident, the organization PKK/YPG has reportedly kidnapped yet another child in Aleppo, raising serious concerns about their recruitment tactics.

According to Redor al-Ahmed, spokesperson for the independent Kurdish group known as the "Kurdish Independent Rabita," a 13-year-old named H.N.A was abducted by PKK/YPG militants in the occupied area of Sheikh Maqsoud.

Ahmed revealed that the group actively prevents the abducted children from maintaining contact with their families, exacerbating the anguish experienced by both the children and their loved ones.

These abductions are part of a larger pattern, as the PKK/YPG has been known to take young individuals and children captive for the purpose of indoctrination and armed training in their camps.

This latest incident follows a series of similar abductions in the region, including the recent kidnapping of several children in Hasakah, Kamishli, and Mambij districts of Aleppo.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the use of children as combatants, urging the PKK/YPG to halt these practices and release all children from their ranks.

The repeated abductions by the group emphasize the urgent need for international action to protect the rights and well-being of children caught in conflict zones.