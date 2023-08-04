China sends peace envoy to Jeddah for Ukraine crisis talks

ALBAWABA - China has taken a significant step in its involvement with the ongoing Ukraine crisis by sending a peace envoy to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The announcement came from China's Foreign Ministry, which stated that Li Hui, the Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs, will be representing the country in international negotiations aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

This weekend, diplomats from Ukraine, Western countries, and officials from approximately 40 nations will gather in Jeddah for discussions on peaceful resolutions. Notably, Russia will not be participating in these talks.

China's decision to send a peace envoy marks its commitment to playing a constructive role in resolving the political standoff in Ukraine. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, affirmed the country's readiness to work with the international community in finding a political solution to the crisis.

China's relationship with Russia has been under scrutiny since the conflict began, with the country strengthening its diplomatic and economic ties with Russia. However, China has been criticized for rejecting international calls to end the occupation in Ukraine, as evidenced by its absence from peace talks held in Copenhagen last June.