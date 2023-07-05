Erdogan-Rutte call: Swedes' provocations and Ukraine crisis

ALBAWABA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the phone with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte before the NATO summit, stated that it would not be acceptable to legitimize the attacks against the Koran in Sweden under the guise of freedom of opinion. The meeting also discussed issues such as bilateral relations, Sweden's NATO membership process, counter-terrorism and the Russia-Ukraine War.

In a significant development before the NATO summit, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a phone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The Presidency Communications Presidency released a statement highlighting the key topics discussed during the call. Addressing the issue of attacks on the Qur'an in Sweden, President Erdogan emphasized the need to avoid legitimizing such acts under the guise of freedom of opinion.

The phone call primarily focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing various regional and global issues. President Erdogan highlighted the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Turkey-Netherlands Friendship Agreement, expressing his belief in further enhancing ties through high-level visits.

The NATO membership process of Sweden was also deliberated upon, with President Erdogan acknowledging Sweden's positive steps in amending anti-terrorism legislation. However, concerns were raised regarding the continued demonstrations by supporters of the terrorist organizations PKK/PYD/YPG, which President Erdogan deemed as a disregard for counterterrorism efforts.

During the conversation, President Erdogan stressed to Prime Minister Rutte that attacks on the sacred book, the Qur'an, in Sweden should be unequivocally condemned as a violation of freedom of expression. Both leaders also agreed on the significance of addressing the Russia-Ukraine War as a crucial agenda item at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The phone call between President Erdogan and Prime Minister Rutte serves as an important diplomatic engagement aimed at combating provocative acts and fostering stronger relations between Turkey and the Netherlands.