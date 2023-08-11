ALBAWABA - In a development that further escalates tensions between the US and China, China's State Security Ministry has disclosed the identity of a Chinese national suspected of engaging in espionage for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Recent weeks have witnessed an additional layer of intrigue in the ongoing dynamics between the United States and China, as a new spy controversy emerges.

China's State Security Ministry, responsible for intelligence matters, has publicly revealed the name of an individual believed to have transmitted confidential military data to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States.

The suspect, a 52-year-old individual identified as Zeng, reportedly held a position in an undisclosed military industrial group that granted access to classified information.

Official statements from the Ministry indicated that Zeng, suspected of espionage on behalf of the CIA, encountered an unnamed employee stationed at the US embassy in Italy during an educational trip arranged by their employer.

The unfolding narrative suggests that after fostering a connection, the US official disclosed their role as a CIA agent to Zeng. Allegedly, Zeng was offered substantial financial compensation as well as the prospect of immigrating to the United States in exchange for divulging sensitive information pertaining to China's military.

The Ministry conveyed that upon acquiring evidence substantiating the espionage allegations, appropriate measures were undertaken against Zeng. The investigation, however, remains ongoing, underscoring the gravity of the situation.