Chris Hipkins becomes New Zealand PM

Published January 25th, 2023 - 06:53 GMT
New Zealand
New Zealand's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks at his first press conference at Parliament in Wellington on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Days following Jacinda Ardern's resignation, Chris Hipkins was appointed as New Zealand's new prime minister.

Hipkins, 44, was sworn in as the 41st prime minister and the leader of the New Zealand Labour Party.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Hipkins. He wrote: "I’m looking forward to working with you on issues that matter to Canadians and New Zealanders – from economic growth, to climate action, to reconciliation, and more."

The New Zealand leader vowed to revive the economy and reaffirmed that his government will rearrange its priorities regarding the economic situation, which was affected by COVID-19, causing what he called a "pandemic of inflation."

Ardern resigned ahead of upcoming elections in New Zealand and made her last public appearance before leaving office on Tuesday. 

The former premier said in her final speech: "For my part, I want you to know that my overwhelming experience in this job of New Zealand and New Zealanders has been one of love, empathy and kindness."

