Colombian President's son arrested: Reason revealed

Al Bawaba - In a significant development, Nicolas Petro, son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, has been arrested as part of an investigation that began in March. The investigation revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering involving the duo.

The news broke in the South American country as Plus Real reported that Nicolás Petro's ex-wife, Daisores del Carmen Vazquez, who had earlier revealed to local media that two people linked to drug trafficking gave Petro's son money to use on his father's house. Presidential campaign, he was also arrested.

Chief Petro took to Platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings, stating that the imprisonment of one of his sons is a traumatic experience. However, I acknowledge that the prosecution operates within the limits of the law, and guarantees all the necessary guarantees.

As the investigation began, the arrested, Petro and his ex-wife, were transferred to the capital, Bogota, where the next trial will take place.

Notably, Pietro had previously welcomed the investigation, which began in March, and has emphatically refuted allegations of receiving illegal money from drug traffickers in return for supporting his father's peace initiatives.

The situation remains closely monitored as legal action continues to shed light on allegations surrounding the president's son and ex-wife.