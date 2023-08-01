  1. Home
  3. Communal clashes continue in Haryana, India; five dead, over 50 injured

Communal clashes continue in Haryana, India; five dead, over 50 injured

Published August 1st, 2023 - 09:48 GMT
communal violence in India
Kolkata, India, 2019. Shutterstock
Highlights
Shops owned by Muslims were being targeted and burned down by Hindu supremacist mob

ALBAWABA- Fresh cases of communal violence have erupted in Gurugram, Haryana in India as a mob set shops ablaze while chanting "Jai Shri Ram" in front of a mosque.

 The violence spread to Nuh district, where clashes during a religious procession on Monday resulted in five fatalities and left over 50 people, including policemen, injured. 


The unrest was triggered when a mob pelted stones and set cars on fire, halting the religious procession. Prohibitory orders were imposed, banning gatherings in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Rewari districts, with mobile internet services suspended in Nuh and Faridabad until Wednesday. 

Another fresh case of communal violence in Gurugram's Badshahpur area saw shops and food stalls set ablaze, while shops owned by Muslims were being targeted and burned down by Hindu supremacist mob. 

The situation has prompted authorities to take preventive measures, including banning the sale of loose petrol or diesel in Gurugram.
 

