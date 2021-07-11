Covid-19 Infections in Saudi Pass 500,000

Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 500,000 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

The country’s total is 500,083 following Saturday’s addition of 1,177 new infections.

Riyadh had 305 new cases. There were 297 in Makkah and 178 in the Eastern Province. Jouf recorded five new infections.

Saudi Arabia reported a further 1,516 recoveries, raising this total to 481,225. There are 10,895 active cases, with 1,395 patients in critical care.

The Moderna vaccine was approved by Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority on Friday, making it the fourth in the country to be authorized.

There were 16 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,963.

There were 90,787 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, taking the total number carried out to 22.89 million.

The new infections come as authorities continue their crackdown on quarantine breaches and COVID-19 rule breakers.

The spokesperson for the Riyadh Police Department, Maj. Khaled Al-Kraidis, said that 305 people had breached quarantine measures. Security organizations that were monitoring preventive measures had detained people for violating the mandatory quarantine imposed on them when entering the Kingdom, he said.

Preliminary legal procedures have been taken against the individuals and their cases referred to the relevant authorities, he added.

Those breaking the Kingdom’s COVID-19 regulations could face fines of up to SR200,000 ($53,000), a maximum of two years in prison, or both. The penalty is doubled for repeat violations.

Foreigners found to have breached the quarantine rules run the risk of deportation and being permanently banned from the country.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

More than 19.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, with around 56 percent of the population receiving at least one shot.