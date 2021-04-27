Covid-19 Maybe Coming Back to Israel With 94 New Cases Logged

  1. Home
Published April 27th, 2021 - 09:11 GMT
Israeli health ministry reported 94 new cases of Covid
Israeli security officers talk to women on a street in Jerusalem, on April 18, 2021, after Israeli authorities announced that face masks for COVID-19 prevention were no longer required outdoors. menahem kahana / AFP
Israel registered 94 new cases of coronavirus.

Some 94 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, with 0.2% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.

Of those infected, 140 were in serious condition and 76 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,354.
 


This article has been adapted from its original source.

