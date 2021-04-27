Covid-19 Maybe Coming Back to Israel With 94 New Cases Logged

Highlights
Israel registered 94 new cases of coronavirus.
Some 94 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, with 0.2% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.
There were 129 new #coronavirus cases in Israel in the past day with 0.4% of tests returning a positive result.https://t.co/sTMHX2amWH— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 23, 2021
Of those infected, 140 were in serious condition and 76 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,354.
