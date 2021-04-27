Covid-19 Maybe Coming Back to Israel With 94 New Cases Logged

Some 94 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, with 0.2% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.

There were 129 new #coronavirus cases in Israel in the past day with 0.4% of tests returning a positive result.https://t.co/sTMHX2amWH — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 23, 2021

Of those infected, 140 were in serious condition and 76 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,354.

