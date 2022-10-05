  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. CPJ: Iran Arrests 35 Journalists Amid Violent Protests

CPJ: Iran Arrests 35 Journalists Amid Violent Protests

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published October 5th, 2022 - 05:37 GMT
violent protests
A woman holds a dummy doll representing Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a noose during a protest for Mahsa Amini who died in custody of Iran's morality police, in front of the Los Angeles City Hall, Los Angeles, California, on October 1, 2022. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)
Highlights
Violent protest started in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police over her hijab.

Iranian police have arrested dozens of journalists since the beginning of the protests amid its wide crackdown against journalists who are covering the violent protests, which started on September 16th after the death of Mahsa Amini at the custody of the country's morality police, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported.

Also ReadIranian Mullah Blasted Over Daughter's Modeling Job in the USIranian Mullah Blasted Over Daughter's Modeling Job in the US

CPJ stated that at least 35 journalists were arrested by the Iranian security forces for covering the violent protests across the country. According to the committee, one journalist was released so far.

The New York-based organization added that the statistics released are based on their own sources inside Iran in cooperation with the Tehran Journalists Association.

Yalda Moaiery, Niloofar Hamediare, Alireza Khoshbakht, and Vida Rabbani are among the names shared by CPJ who were arrested by the Iranian regime for covering the massive protests in the country.

Elahe Mohammadi, who works at Hammihan Daily and was the first to cover the story of Mahsa Amini, was arrested on September 22, according to her lawyer. The police are said to have taken also her personal stuff including her laptop and phone.

Despite the internet blackout in Iran and the crackdown on those who cover or share videos of the violent protests, journalists and activists continue to cover the demonstrations.

Also ReadIranian Mullah Blasted Over Daughter's Modeling Job in the US60 Minutes Reporter Under Fire for Wearing Hijab During Raisi Interview

Violent protests in Iran:

Violent protests in Iran have been going on for three weeks and according to the media, it is spreading to all the Iranian cities. It all started when a 22-year-old Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini who is now the icon of the Iranian protests.

Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran's morality police in the capital of Tehran with accusations of wearing the hijab improperly. Mahsa was attacked by the police on September 13, entered a coma and then passed away 3 days later.

Tags:IranprotestsrevolutionhijabWomen's rightsviolent protests

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...