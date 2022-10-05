CPJ: Iran Arrests 35 Journalists Amid Violent Protests

Iranian police have arrested dozens of journalists since the beginning of the protests amid its wide crackdown against journalists who are covering the violent protests, which started on September 16th after the death of Mahsa Amini at the custody of the country's morality police, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported.

CPJ stated that at least 35 journalists were arrested by the Iranian security forces for covering the violent protests across the country. According to the committee, one journalist was released so far.

#Iran: At least 35 journalists have been arrested since the start of the #IranProtests; there is only one known release so far.



Details of those arrested are sparse amid an internet blackout & major disruptions to phone & social media networks

The New York-based organization added that the statistics released are based on their own sources inside Iran in cooperation with the Tehran Journalists Association.

Yalda Moaiery, Niloofar Hamediare, Alireza Khoshbakht, and Vida Rabbani are among the names shared by CPJ who were arrested by the Iranian regime for covering the massive protests in the country.

— Tara Kangarlou (@tarakangarlou) October 4, 2022

Elahe Mohammadi, who works at Hammihan Daily and was the first to cover the story of Mahsa Amini, was arrested on September 22, according to her lawyer. The police are said to have taken also her personal stuff including her laptop and phone.

Despite the internet blackout in Iran and the crackdown on those who cover or share videos of the violent protests, journalists and activists continue to cover the demonstrations.

Say their names: Niloufar Hamedi and Elahé Mohammadi. These two journalists told us about #Mahsa_Amini . Now detained.

Violent protests in Iran:

Violent protests in Iran have been going on for three weeks and according to the media, it is spreading to all the Iranian cities. It all started when a 22-year-old Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini who is now the icon of the Iranian protests.