Iranian Mullah Blasted Over Daughter's Modeling Job in the US

Iranians have been protesting for over two weeks now following the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country's morality police for wearing the hijab 'improperly'. In the wake of Mahsa Amini's death, social media users have expressed anger after news about the job of Ahmad Irvani's daughter was exposed.

The daughter of Ahmad Irvani, who is the head of the Center for Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies in Washington DC, is believed to be working as a model in the United States. Activists have widely decried the Mullah saying Iran's government is firmly tightening laws to control women while leaving the families of the pro-government away.

دختر “آیت الله” احمد ایروانی، رئیس مرکز مطالعات اسلام :)

ببینید چه کسایی #مهسا_امینی رو کشتن #OpIran pic.twitter.com/uvkD8SzIa7 — injailoutsoon (@dfackkkk) September 27, 2022

Translation: "Daughter of "Ayatollah" Ahmad Irvani, head of Islamic Studies Center."

Commentators say that Ahmad Irvani is a famous ally of the Islamic Republic government. However, others defended the Mullah saying that he has been living in the US since 2000.

On the other hand, some people slammed the US for allowing such people to live 'safely and freely' in the country, saying that the US government should ban them from entering regarding the tight laws against women and the oppression the Iranian government is using against demonstrators.

This is Ahmad Irvani head of Middle-east studies in Iran and his daughter in US modeling. Why US allows these murderers' families live freely in US when they sanction Russian authorities' families? pic.twitter.com/eE0NL23HVM — mina bai (@bai_mina) September 28, 2022

Another video about the wedding of Ahmad Irvani's daughter was also virally shared and condemned on social media. The wedding is believed to have taken place in the US as the bride was seen kissing the groom.

According to the BBC report, at least 76 people died in the latest protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, on Friday, September 16th, in the custody of Iran's morality police after being arrested.

This is Iranian Ayatollah Ahmad Irvani’s daughter's (Islamic) wedding.



The hypocrisy is mind blowing.



Let’s end this regime.



pic.twitter.com/zGbBzpPMeK — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) September 28, 2022

Since the death of Mahsa Amini, who became the icon of the Iranian anti-government protests, women have been calling for more freedom from the government's controlling rules. Female protesters were seen burning their hijabs against the strict regulations imposed since the Islamic revolution while others were seen cutting their hair.

Protesters across Iran are chanting several slogans as some were against the Islamic regime. "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator," people were heard saying.