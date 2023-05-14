  1. Home
Crossings between Gaza and Israel partially re-open

Published May 14th, 2023 - 10:00 GMT
Gaza, Israel
A Palestinian truck drives through the Kerem Shalom border crossing in Rafah on May 14, 2023 as Israel gradually reopens Gaza crossings. (Photo by Said KHATIB / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli Ministry of Defense - Crossing Authority announced the partial re-opening of both Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings on the Gaza-Israeli borders, as both warring parties come to a truce.

Yesterday, a ceasefire went into action between Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Israel mediated by Egypt putting an end to almost five days of intense Israeli aggression against Gaza.

Depending on assessing the situation, a full re-opening is on the table. The re-opening will allow the entrance of humanitarian aid in addition to fuel and fodder to Gaza.

The Israeli airstrikes left 33 Palestinians killed, 6 of them children, and 190 others injured. On the Israeli end, only one Israeli was killed in the rockets fired by the Islamic Jihad on Israeli territories. 

Written by Batool Darweesh

