'Death to Arabs': Settlers March Outside Al Aqsa Compound

Several Palestinian activists were injured Tuesday during clashes with Israeli security forces before and during a controversial right-wing march through Jerusalem.

Crowds fought with police in areas near the Damascus Gate and in Arab neighborhoods throughout the city and at least two Palestinians were arrested.

Israeli settlers chanted ‘Death to Arabs’ in Jerusalem today for a flag march.



Now Palestinians in Gaza are awakened by the sound of explosions.



Settlers. The Israeli army, the institutions, the courts are also made up of the settlers that chant “Death to Arabs” — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) June 15, 2021

Jewish groups planned the flag march to go from Damascus Gate to the Western Wall to celebrate Israel seizing control of the wall during the 1967 Six-Day War. It's an annual, but controversial, event that many Palestinians oppose.

The march was originally planned to celebrate Jerusalem Day last month, but was ultimately postponed due to high tensions in the area that followed 11 days of violence in May between Israeli forces and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Armed forces were deployed throughout the city Tuesday, and iron barriers were put up to prevent Palestinians from reaching the Damascus Gate.

Some conservative members of the Israeli Knesset participated in the march.

Palestinian rights activist Daniel Siedemann said he and others unsuccessfully tried to have the march rerouted through Armenian and Jewish quarters of the city so that it wouldn't arouse Palestinian ire.

A cease-fire put a stop to the fighting last month. The violence killed more than 250 people -- including dozens of children.

Palestinian factions in the occupied West Bank called for a "Day of Rage" against Tuesday's flag march.