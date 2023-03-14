Death toll from Cyclone Freddy rises to 190

  1. Home
cyclone Freddy
People walk across a makeshift bridge over flood water in Blantyre on March 14, 2023, caused by heavy rains following cyclone Freddy's landfall. (Photo by Jack McBrams / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy jumped to 190 in Malawi, while 584 others were injured, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs reported on Tuesday.

Cyclone Freddy also left 37 people missing despite the fact that the Malawi Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change said it is weakening. 

The ministry said: "It will continue to cause torrential rains associated with windy conditions in most parts of Southern Malawi districts."

Furthermore, it warned of the threat of heavy flooding and damaging winds in the southern African country.

Freddy made landfall with maximum wind speeds at sea measuring 155 kilometers (around 100 miles) an hour and sea gusts averaging 220 kilometers (around 140 miles) an hour, the Associated Press reported.

Videos were shared online showing heavy floods breaking homes and buildings in Malawi 

