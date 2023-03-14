Death toll from Cyclone Freddy rises to 190

ALBAWABA - The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy jumped to 190 in Malawi, while 584 others were injured, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs reported on Tuesday.

Cyclone Freddy also left 37 people missing despite the fact that the Malawi Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change said it is weakening.

Schools are being shut down in Malawi over safety concerns ... Cyclone Freddy wreaked havoc in Mozambique 💔#CycloneFreddy pic.twitter.com/KLRJ3cKA7e — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) March 14, 2023

The ministry said: "It will continue to cause torrential rains associated with windy conditions in most parts of Southern Malawi districts."

Furthermore, it warned of the threat of heavy flooding and damaging winds in the southern African country.

Freddy made landfall with maximum wind speeds at sea measuring 155 kilometers (around 100 miles) an hour and sea gusts averaging 220 kilometers (around 140 miles) an hour, the Associated Press reported.

Videos were shared online showing heavy floods breaking homes and buildings in Malawi