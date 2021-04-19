Death Toll in Egypt Passenger Train Derail Rises to 11

At least 11 people have been killed and 98 left injured in Egypt after four carriages on a passenger train derailed, Egyptian authorities said.

Four train wagons ran off the rails at 1.54pm today in the Qalyubia province, just north of Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement.

The train had been heading to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura from the Egyptian capital when the carriages derailed.

The health ministry confirming that at least 11 people had been killed and 98 people had been left with injuries, including broken bones, cuts and bruises.

More than 60 ambulances had been dispatched to the site of the derailed train and had been working to transport those injured in the incident to hospital.

Salvage teams were also seen working to find survivors and move the derailed wagons.

It was not immediately clear what caused the train to derail but prosecutors said they were investigating the crash.

This is the latest in a number of derailing incidents to take place in Egypt in recent years.

Last month, two passenger trains collided in southern Egypt, leaving at least 32 dead and around 100 wounded as multiple carriages derailed and flipped over.



The crash happened in Sohag province, 285 miles south of Cario, on Friday when 'unknown individuals' pulled the emergency brake on one train headed from Luxor to Alexandria, causing it to stop on the tracks.

A second train going from Aswan to Cairo then ploughed into it from behind, causing at least two carriages to derail while others were left buckled and broken by the force of the impact.

Fifteen people were injured this month when two train carriages derailed near Minya al-Qamh city, about 44 miles north of Cairo.

