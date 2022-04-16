  1. Home
Death Toll From Floods in South Africa Climbs to 341
This aerial view shows sports fields under water days after heavy rains in Durban on April 15, 2022. The death toll from South Africa's "unprecedented" floods climbed to 341 on Thursday as helicopters fanned out across the southeastern city of Durban in an increasingly desperate search for survivors. With roads and bridges washed away by freak rainfall this week, rescuers battled to deliver supplies across the city, where some residents have been without power or water since April 11, 2022. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

The death toll from devastating floods in the eastern coastal South African province of KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 341, a top official announced late Thursday.

“A total number of 40,723 people have been affected, and sadly, 341 fatalities have been recorded,” KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala told a media briefing.

Zikalala said they were still tallying the number of missing people, but so far, 55 injuries have been registered.

The premier said 248 schools have been damaged as well as several water plants, leading to a shortage of drinking water.

“The level of devastation of human life, infrastructure, and the service delivery network in the province is unprecedented,” said Zikalala.

The unusually heavy rains began a few days ago in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, leading to massive floods that have wreaked havoc in the country’s most popular holiday destination ahead of the Easter holidays.

Officials say this is the country’s worst natural disaster in over 30 years.

 

