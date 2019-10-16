Death Toll From Japan's Typhoon Rises to 73

The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis rose to 73 in Japan on Tuesday as rescuers searched for survivors.

Fourteen people were unaccounted for as of Tuesday evening, as nearly 10,000 homes were flooded, Japan's infrastructure ministry said. Embankment collapses affected 47 rivers in 66 locations and 146 mudslides were reported in 19 of the country's 47 prefectures.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said there were no plans to slow rescue operations, adding that the government would use reserve funds if necessary.

"It is urgent to provide adequate support for the victims," Abe said. "There are concerns that the impact on life and economic activities will be prolonged."





About 110,000 police, coast guard, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel were deployed to take part in search and rescue efforts.

Japan's Cabinet Office also estimated 5,500 people were housed in shelters, after more than 230,000 people evacuated prior to the storm.

Hagibis brought record-breaking rainfall, strong winds and severe flooding as it made landfall on Nagano, Niigata, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures and Shizuoka prefecture's Izu Peninsula on Saturday.

