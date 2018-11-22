Denmark Suspends Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Denmark Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen (Twitter)

Denmark suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia for the Kingdom’s role in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

In a written statement, the ministry said: “Saudi Arabia plays clearly a negative role in the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the killing of Khashoggi. It is time to send a clear warning signal from Europe to Saudi Arabia.”

The move came after Germany halted all arms sales to Riyadh and France said it would decide soon on sanctions over the murder of the Saudi journalist.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After initially saying he left the consulate alive, the Saudi administration admitted weeks later that he was killed there.

According to the UN, Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. As the conflict enters its fourth year, around 14 million people in Yemen, or half the total population of the country, are at risk of famine.

Hailing Germany’s move to suspend arms sales, Denmark Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said that he expected other EU countries to take a similar decision.

Samuelsen also criticized the U.S. for continuing to sale arms to the Kingdom.

